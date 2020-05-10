Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $67.71 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,322,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 102,418 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $67,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 166,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV grew its position in shares of AT&T by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV now owns 15,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 194.5% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 194,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 245,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $213.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average is $35.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Robert W. Baird cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

