Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Makes New Investment in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 147,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,169,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.06% of Trane as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Bank OZK acquired a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,395,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Trane from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Trane from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trane to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Trane from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trane has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

TT stock opened at $84.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.87. Trane has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $146.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. Research analysts expect that Trane will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Trane’s payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.