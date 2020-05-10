Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases 101 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank OZK bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 187,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 147,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Compass Point initiated coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.93.

PNC stock opened at $105.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 10,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

