Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $12,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,247,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,499,619,000 after acquiring an additional 838,131 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1,339.3% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 533,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,914,000 after acquiring an additional 496,409 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 422.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 571,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,280,000 after acquiring an additional 462,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,008,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,291,000 after acquiring an additional 359,455 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,623,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,826,000 after acquiring an additional 332,796 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DTE opened at $101.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy Co has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $242,892.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.42.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

