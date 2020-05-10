Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 100,961 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100,961 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.8% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Home Depot worth $123,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 19,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. TIAA FSB raised its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 174,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $234.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.11 and its 200 day moving average is $219.37. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

