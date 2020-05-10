Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 102,525 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,525 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SYSCO worth $17,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,950,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,157,000 after purchasing an additional 369,879 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in SYSCO by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,470 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,159,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,965,000 after acquiring an additional 110,167 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,026,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,696,000 after acquiring an additional 222,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 61.9% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,157,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,956 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYY opened at $53.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

