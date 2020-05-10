Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 17,962 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,895 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 17,962 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.07% of Lululemon Athletica worth $16,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,024 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 18,760 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $24,997,277.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,842.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total value of $7,899,851.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $857,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 729,946 shares of company stock worth $140,796,220 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.85.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $237.99 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $266.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.