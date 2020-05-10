Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 2,530 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,769 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,656,573 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,278,576,000 after acquiring an additional 36,322 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,699 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $184.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Autodesk from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.35.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

