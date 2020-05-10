Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 51,471 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 51,471 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $11,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 198.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $98.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.06. The firm has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.27. T-Mobile Us Inc has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $101.35.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Argus lifted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.72.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

