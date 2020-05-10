Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 674,644 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,151,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 674,644 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $10,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 83.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

CTL opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57. Centurylink Inc has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Centurylink had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Centurylink news, CFO Indraneel Dev purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,965,577. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTL. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James downgraded Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Centurylink from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.53.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

