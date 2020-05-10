Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Takes Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 244,437 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,804,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.06% of Square at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Square by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237,229 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,590,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,952,000 after acquiring an additional 829,282 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,194,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,832,000 after acquiring an additional 708,667 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,185,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,433,000 after acquiring an additional 321,411 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,474,000 after acquiring an additional 323,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $76.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.72 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $87.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day moving average is $65.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Square from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Square from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura Securities upgraded Square from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Square from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.81.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 24,255 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $1,532,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,300,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $389,587.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,569,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,722 shares of company stock worth $4,175,244 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

