Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 821,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84,796 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $13,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,083,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,818,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,734,000 after purchasing an additional 188,708 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,566,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,751 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,399 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,798,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,452,000 after purchasing an additional 919,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Several research firms have commented on IPG. Cfra reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.06. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.61.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $3,384,163.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $231,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.