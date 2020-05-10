Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $4.14 Per Share

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Lumentum in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the technology company will earn $4.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.29. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lumentum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Get Lumentum alerts:

LITE has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.37.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $81.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.48 and its 200-day moving average is $74.77. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $93.23.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.54 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Lumentum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Lumentum by 466.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Lumentum by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $235,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $276,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,274.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,608 shares of company stock worth $701,179 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.