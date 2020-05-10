LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $49.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.28, but opened at $31.78. LYFT shares last traded at $32.90, with a volume of 7,697,711 shares traded.

LYFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of LYFT from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of LYFT from $53.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of LYFT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of LYFT from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of LYFT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

Get LYFT alerts:

In other news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $609,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $87,290.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $879,996 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in LYFT by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,686,898 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,836,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,416,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LYFT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,444,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LYFT by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,249,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $139,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,112 shares during the period. Mayfield XIII Management UGP Ltd. a Cayman Islands Exempted Co. purchased a new position in LYFT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,194,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LYFT by 600.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,093,938 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,372,000 after acquiring an additional 937,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 49.05%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that LYFT Inc will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.