MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $18.70, but opened at $20.73. MacroGenics shares last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 191,678 shares traded.

Specifically, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $168,270.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,968 shares in the company, valued at $942,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MacroGenics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on MacroGenics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $999.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.10. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 62.43% and a negative net margin of 222.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $85,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

