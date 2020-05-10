Mallinckrodt PLC Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mallinckrodt in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Gilbert now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mallinckrodt’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $665.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.07 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 39.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cfra dropped their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Shares of MNK opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Mallinckrodt has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $267.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 3.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Mallinckrodt by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the first quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.