Marchex (MCHX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Marchex has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.99 million. On average, analysts expect Marchex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marchex stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95.

In other news, major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook purchased 724,400 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,202,176.00. Insiders have bought a total of 1,028,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,779 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCHX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

