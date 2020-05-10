Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.82) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.53). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16).

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRNS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

MRNS opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 5,942,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,836,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,187,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,875 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $10,368,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,202,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,461 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 34,338 shares during the period. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

