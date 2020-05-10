Marriott International (MAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Marriott International to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, analysts expect Marriott International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $87.17 on Friday. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $153.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.13.

Several research firms recently commented on MAR. Cfra lowered their target price on Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.19.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

