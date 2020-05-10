Masonite International Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) – Analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Masonite International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.55. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Masonite International’s FY2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $551.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.66 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 3.22%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Masonite International from $100.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Masonite International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.55.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $64.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.70. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $89.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,278,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Masonite International by 868.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 307,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,240,000 after purchasing an additional 276,185 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $7,243,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Masonite International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,071,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,578,000 after purchasing an additional 150,724 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Masonite International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,046,000 after purchasing an additional 147,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

