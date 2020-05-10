Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) to Release Earnings on Monday

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Matinas BioPharma to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

Shares of MTNB stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.68. Matinas BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.49.

MTNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Matinas BioPharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.58.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

