Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) is scheduled to issue its Q1 2020 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. On average, analysts expect Maxar Technologies to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MAXR opened at $11.29 on Friday. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $623.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17.

MAXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

