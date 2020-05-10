Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Acquired by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,444,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,733,000 after purchasing an additional 55,328 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 83,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $311,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,496. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MXIM opened at $54.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

