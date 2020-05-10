MBIA (MBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 128.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Get MBIA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MBI opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. MBIA has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.