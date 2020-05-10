MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $164.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.04. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $112.22 and a twelve month high of $174.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.36.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

