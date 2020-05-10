Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect Menlo Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MNLO opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.03. Menlo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNLO shares. Bank of America started coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Menlo Therapeutics from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Menlo Therapeutics from $8.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Menlo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

