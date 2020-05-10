Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) Holdings Lifted by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mobile Mini were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $2,722,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,307,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,195,000 after purchasing an additional 29,057 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 141,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MINI. ValuEngine upgraded Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mobile Mini from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

MINI stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average is $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50. Mobile Mini Inc has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $45.75.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.11 million. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mobile Mini Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is presently 59.90%.

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

