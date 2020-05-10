Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,088,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 592,406 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.23% of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO worth $15,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 3.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,401 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 42,606 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBT stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 113.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

MBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

