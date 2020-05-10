Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $58.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Moderna traded as high as $57.44 and last traded at $57.01, with a volume of 8948559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.19.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $34.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Moderna to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.67.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 963.84% and a negative return on equity of 40.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

