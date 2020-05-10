Mohawk Group (MWK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter. Mohawk Group has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MWK opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48. Mohawk Group has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

MWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital began coverage on Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

