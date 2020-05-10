Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 17,940 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,940 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $23,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 648,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,275,000 after acquiring an additional 121,851 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $77.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

