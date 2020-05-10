Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 67.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,584 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,090,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

In other news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

