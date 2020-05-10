Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,495 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $109.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.20 and its 200 day moving average is $128.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

