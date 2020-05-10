Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – DA Davidson cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Mueller Water Products in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of MWA opened at $8.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.71.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $257.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,961,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,807,000 after acquiring an additional 89,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,971,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,097,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,104,000 after acquiring an additional 798,871 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,406,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after acquiring an additional 64,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,897,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,717,000 after acquiring an additional 666,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 33,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $393,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard G. Rethore acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

