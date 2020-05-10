Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.75% from the stock’s current price.

MUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.59.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 3.29. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.87 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Neal E. Schmale acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $488,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 151,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,276.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP E Ted Botner acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,375.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 127,765 shares of company stock valued at $807,201. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $63,304,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 37.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,462,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,225,000 after buying an additional 936,946 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 138.3% in the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,539,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,436,000 after buying an additional 893,455 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,741,000 after buying an additional 658,967 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 138.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 485,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.