National Bank Financial Cuts Tervita (TSE:TEV) Price Target to C$4.75

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$4.75 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TEV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tervita from C$8.50 to C$4.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Tervita from C$9.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Tervita from C$11.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Tervita from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised Tervita from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.00.

Shares of TEV opened at C$3.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $432.71 million and a PE ratio of -3.15. Tervita has a 12-month low of C$2.52 and a 12-month high of C$7.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.04.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$591.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tervita will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

