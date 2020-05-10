Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $6.37 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,468 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,059,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,794,739,000 after purchasing an additional 184,846 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,435,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,379,000 after purchasing an additional 99,219 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 211.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,805,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,671 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 31,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of A opened at $79.71 on Friday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $90.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.94 and a 200-day moving average of $79.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In related news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 135,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,173.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $671,626.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,365,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,287.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on A. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.73.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.