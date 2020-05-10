Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 21,977 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 88.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,010,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,170,000 after purchasing an additional 115,694 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $612,813.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,269,619.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,371. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSY. Edward Jones raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.63.

HSY opened at $133.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.83. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. Hershey’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

