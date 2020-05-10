Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 54,195 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 547,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 54,195 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $52,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Walt Disney by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $197.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

