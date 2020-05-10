Natural Resource Partners (NRP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported ($10.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($11.26). Natural Resource Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $51.72 million during the quarter.

NYSE:NRP opened at $12.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17. The company has a market cap of $154.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Natural Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $42.25.

NRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Natural Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Natural Resource Partners in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Natural Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

