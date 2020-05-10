Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.83 million during the quarter. Neos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,087.24% and a negative net margin of 25.93%. On average, analysts expect Neos Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NEOS opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.34. Neos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.

NEOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

