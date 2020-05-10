Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEPH opened at $8.35 on Friday. Nephros has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $81.96 million, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54.

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter. Nephros had a negative net margin of 49.93% and a negative return on equity of 56.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nephros will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nephros by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nephros during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Nephros by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 134,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 68,750 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nephros during the 1st quarter worth about $975,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nephros during the 4th quarter worth about $1,987,000.

Nephros, Inc, a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

