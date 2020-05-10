New Age Beverages (NBEV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect New Age Beverages to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.20 million. New Age Beverages’s revenue was up 322.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect New Age Beverages to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NBEV opened at $1.62 on Friday. New Age Beverages has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $147.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.74.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Age Beverages in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Compass Point dropped their price target on New Age Beverages from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

