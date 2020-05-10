Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Trading 16.4% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) shares traded up 16.4% during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.18, 1,686,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,564,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $12.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.35 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

The company has a market cap of $636.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $483.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.27 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 4.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 543,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 404,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth $14,631,000. AXA purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 137,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

