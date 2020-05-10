NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.10 billion.

NGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS from C$96.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

TSE NGT opened at C$89.65 on Friday. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a 1-year low of C$40.01 and a 1-year high of C$92.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The company has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion and a PE ratio of 20.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$76.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.90.

About NEWMONT GOLD-TS

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

