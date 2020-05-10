Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norma Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €29.85 ($34.70).

NOEJ stock opened at €21.72 ($25.26) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.80. Norma Group has a fifty-two week low of €14.38 ($16.72) and a fifty-two week high of €42.86 ($49.84). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is €31.00. The stock has a market cap of $692.05 million and a PE ratio of 11.84.

Norma Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

