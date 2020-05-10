North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.57

News articles about North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. North American Construction Group earned a news impact score of 0.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOA. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of North American Construction Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

NOA stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $178.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $13.17.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). North American Construction Group had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $143.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.41 million. On average, research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

