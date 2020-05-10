North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.57

News articles about North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. North American Construction Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Pi Financial reduced their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

TSE:NOA opened at C$7.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.38 million and a P/E ratio of 6.22. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$5.81 and a 12-month high of C$17.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.59.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$189.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$207.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.74%.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.43, for a total transaction of C$37,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,066,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,363,074.66. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert purchased 6,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.65 per share, with a total value of C$60,016.43. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 156,390 shares in the company, valued at C$1,352,445.08. Insiders have purchased 144,940 shares of company stock valued at $975,251 over the last ninety days.

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

