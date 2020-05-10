Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.18 million.

NOG stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.45.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

