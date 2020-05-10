Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Northern Oil & Gas to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.18 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $0.76 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.45.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOG. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Northern Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 583,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $461,251.77. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $7,150,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,385,742 shares of company stock valued at $10,912,379.

About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

